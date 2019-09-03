There’s one less night until we get to see Edgar Wright‘s upcoming thriller Last Night in Soho. The Baby Driver director announced that his upcoming psychological horror movie wrapped production with a first look image featuring star Thomasin McKenzie looking a little spooked.

Last Night in Soho First Look

That is a wrap on main unit photography on my next feature film, 'Last Night in Soho’. Can't wait for you all to see @lastnightinsoho on a big screen near you, September 25th, 2020… pic.twitter.com/JTvSB7SEDB — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 30, 2019

Wright has been teasing some behind-the-scenes glimpses at his mysterious feature film, including some with cinematographer Chung-hoon Chung (Oldboy, Lady Vengeance). The pairing between the more comedically-inclined Wright and the dark, intense Chung seems like an odd one, but their unique collaboration is on full display in the first image from Last Night in Soho. The picture, which Wright shared Friday on Twitter and Instagram, shows Leave No Trace breakout Thomasin McKenzie sporting some dark eye-make-up and a blonde wig. But the look on her eyes is pure fear, as she recoils from something just out of frame.

“That is a wrap on main unit photography on my next feature film, Last Night in Soho,” the filmmaker wrote on Instagram, going on to thank McKenzie’s costars, including The Witch’s Anya Taylor-Joy, Doctor Who‘s Matt Smith, and Attack the Block’s Michael Ajao. Game of Thrones’ Diana Rigg, as well as Terence Stamp, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Rita Tushingham and “a few others for you to discover” also reportedly have roles in the film, Wright teased.

An official plot synopsis has yet to be revealed, we’ve heard that the movie will take place in London in both the 1960s and modern day. Reportedly, Taylor-Joy will have the lead role in the 1960s while McKenzie will star in the modern day scenes. As to the reason of the setting, Wright has previously said, “I realized I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years. With Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

Last Night in Soho is set to open in theaters on September 25, 2020.