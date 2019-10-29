Edgar Wright‘s horror movie Last Night in Soho has been shrouded in secrecy since it was announced. We know the cast – Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, and Terence Stamp. We know that the movie is in the spirit of classic horror thrillers like Don’t Look Now and Repulsion. And we know that the story takes place in London in the 1960s – but there are modern-day scenes as well. How does it all connect? Wright recently dropped some plot details on the project and revealed that there’s some sort of time travel element involved in the story.

In a new interview with Empire, Edgar Wright opened up a bit about his mysterious new horror movie Last Night in Soho. “There’s something I have in common with the lead character in that I’m afflicted with nostalgia for a decade I didn’t live in,” Wright says, referring to the modern-day character played by Thomasin McKenzie. The period McKenzie is nostalgic for is the 1960s – a time period inhabited by Anya Taylor-Joy’s character in the movie. Wright continues:

You think about ‘60s London – what would that be like? Imagine if you knew everything you knew now, and went back. I’m taking a premise whereby you have a character who, in a sort of abstract way, gets to travel in time. And the reality of the decade is maybe not what she imagines. It has an element of ‘be careful what you wish for.'”

Time travel, you say? Of course, it’s worth noting that Wright says it’s time travel in “a sort of abstract way,” which indicates that McKenzie’s character won’t be jumping into a DeLorean and racing back in time. Still, it’s an interesting development to a movie we know so little about. I’m guessing the film involves parallel narratives, with McKenzie’s character obsessed with something that happened in the ’60s, allowing Wright to cut back and forth in time. But that’s just the first thing that springs to mind – I wouldn’t be surprised if Wright has something far more clever up his sleeve, since he’s a damn good filmmaker.

Last Night in Soho opens September 25, 2020.