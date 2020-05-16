Another day, another disappointing update about movies intended to be released this year getting delayed to sometime in the unknown future. This time it’s Edgar Wright‘s horror thriller Last Night in Soho, the film starring Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), and Terence Stamp (recently seen in Murder Mystery). Originally slated for release this fall, the movie has been pushed back to 2021.

Variety added Last Night in Soho to the ever-growing list of movie release dates impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the closure of nearly all movie theaters in the United States (and around the globe). However, as of now, Last Night in Soho doesn’t have a specific new release date yet, and it has only been pushed back to the unknown window of sometime next year.

Very little is known about Last Night in Soho right now, and we’ve only seen one photo from the production so far, featuring Thomasin McKenzie looking like a terrified goth teen. But what we do know is that the movie takes cues from classic horror thrillers like Don’t Look Now and Repulsion. There’s also some kind of time travel involved as the movie features settings in both 1960s London and contemporary times. Wright previously explained:

“There’s something I have in common with the lead character in that I’m afflicted with nostalgia for a decade I didn’t live in. You think about ‘60s London – what would that be like? Imagine if you knew everything you knew now, and went back. I’m taking a premise whereby you have a character who, in a sort of abstract way, gets to travel in time. And the reality of the decade is maybe not what she imagines. It has an element of ‘be careful what you wish for.'”

That certainly has the potential for suspense and tension. It almost seems like Edgar Wright is trying to break the nostalgia that some people have for decades like the 1960s, periods that now seem to be defined by older generations saying things were so much better back then. Maybe it’s not all it’s cracked up to be.

It’s a shame we’ll have to wait until next year to see Last Night in Soho, but at least we know there will be no shortage of movies we’re clamoring to see in 2021. But how many movie theaters will be remaining once they start getting released? Stay tuned.