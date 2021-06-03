It’s been a long time coming, but Black Widow is one month away from hitting theaters. Marvel Studios will also be sending the movie to Disney+ as a Premier Access release in order to maximize the reach of the comic book sequel/prequel. In order to make sure audiences don’t forget that the summer blockbuster is about to return in a big way, Marvel has released one more look at the upcoming movie, including new footage of Natasha Romanoff’s makeshift assassin family she had before she joined the Avengers.

Final Black Widow Trailer

Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is about to be reunited with her old family, which includes an adoptive sister named Yelena (Florence Pugh) and two trained assassins (David Harbour and Rachel Weisz). Needless to say, there’s some unfinished business between them and plenty of things that need to be said. This will be their last chance at any semblance of reconciliation since we all know what happens to Natasha after the events of this movie in Avengers: Endgame.

Surprisingly, Natasha’s old family aren’t the bad guys in this story. Instead, they’re teaming up to help her deal with the specially trained villain known as Taskmaster. He’s stolen all the best moves from the Avengers, making him a formidable opponent for the former SHIELD agent. It appears Taskmaster isn’t the only one who will be giving Natasha problems, because Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (William Hurt) is on her case again after she turned against the government in Captain America: Civil War.

It has been said that Black Widow will pass the baton to Florence Pugh as Yelena, making her the new Black Widow in the wake of her adoptive sister’s death in Avengers: Endgame. We’ll likely see her take on that role in Marvel’s upcoming Hawkeye series, since the Midsommar actress has already been confirmed to be part of the cast. How soon will we see her alongside the rest of the Avengers? That remains to be seen.

Watch the previous full trailer for Black Widow right here and read the official synopsis below.

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

After being delayed from release last year early on during the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel’s Black Widow is finally slated to hit theaters, and debut on Disney+ Premier Access, on July 9, 2021.