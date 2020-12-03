Just in case you were still waiting for confirmation, it looks like it’s official: Hailee Steinfeld is part of the Hawkeye cast. Steinfeld has been rumored to play Kate Bishop for a while now, but there’s been next to no confirmation. In fact, at one point, Steinfeld seemed to flat-out deny she was even appearing in the series. But the other day, Steinfeld was spotted on the Hawkeye set in character, acting alongside star Jeremy Renner. And now a new report from Variety confirms she’s part of the cast – and she’s got company. Florence Pugh, who will appear in Black Widow, will pop-up on Hawkeye as well. And so will Vera Farmiga, Better Call Saul‘s Tony Dalton, and more.

Variety has the scoop on the Hawkeye cast. Jeremy Renner is, of course, returning as Clint Barton/Hawkeye. And he’s joined by Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon. Steinfeld is playing fan-favorite Kate Bishop while Pugh is reprising her role of Yelena Belova, sister of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. Pugh is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the upcoming Black Widow movie, and by all accounts, that film will have Pugh’s Yelena Belova assuming the Black Window mantle (since Johansson’s Black Widow died in Avengers: Endgame).

Farmiga will play Eleanor Bishop, the mother of Kate Bishop; Fee is “Kazi, most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak, known to Marvel fans as the mercenary villain Clown;” Dalton is playing “Jack Duquesne, more than likely a take on the Marvel character Jacques Duquesne or Swordsman;” Cox is “Maya Lopez, the true name of the Marvel character Echo, a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person’s movements, making her a formidable fighter;” and McClarnon is playing “William Lopez, likely a take on Maya’s father Willie ‘Crazy Horse’ Lincoln from the comics.”

This is a damn solid cast. Pugh is consistently great, as is Farmiga. I was unaware of Dalton until I saw him on Better Call Saul, and his work there is solid. And I’m always happy to see McClarnon, who has appeared on Westworld, Fargo, and in the movie Doctor Sleep.

The Hawkeye series comes from creator Jonathan Igla, with Igla serving as head writer and Bert & Bertie and Rhys Thomas directing. The show is said to pick up after Avengers: Endgame, and will have Hawkeye training Kate Bishop to take over as the new Hawkeye. It’s one of several Marvel Disney+ shows on the horizon, including WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, all of which are set to premiere in 2021. Then there are future shows like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight.