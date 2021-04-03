By the time Marvel’s Black Widow arrives, it will have been over a year since it was supposed to hit theaters. So we have some catching up to do with Scarlett Johansson as the assassin-turned-Avenger known as Black Widow in her own movie.

In a new Black Widow trailer, it’s clear Marvel is going back to the beginning of Nathasha Romanoff’s life by introducing us to her family. Well, it’s not her real family, but it’s all she’s got, including an adoptive sister named Yelena (Florence Pugh) and two trained assassins (David Harbour and Rachel Weisz) as their makeshift parents. Watch below.

Marvel’s Black Widow Trailer

This trailer gives a lot more time to Natasha’s fake family, all of whom are deadly in their own right. It looks like there’s some bitter blood between them, with Natasha seemingly resenting them for turning her into a killer. But it seems her sister Yelena still feels a bond with her provisional sibling.

Since this is a Marvel movie, there’s also a lot more action to be seen. Taskmaster looks like quite a formidable opponent, blasting an explosive arrow (a move borrowed from Hawkeye) in the middle of a car chase, and showing impressive acrobatics while wielding a shield (maybe a trick he got from Spider-Man). New footage also shows off more of the epic, free-falling fight in the sky, which looks like a sequence unlike any other we’ve seen in Marvel movies.

Hopefully enough of the COVID-19 vaccine will have been spread around the country for people to return to movie theaters this summer and dig back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

After being delayed from release last year early on during the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel’s Black Widow is finally slated to hit theaters on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9, 2021.