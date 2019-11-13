The buzz is strong for Knives Out, the latest film from Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson. This time he’s reaching back to his roots by tackling another murder mystery. But instead of the film noir set in high school that we got with Brick, this time it’s a whodunit set squarely in the center of an affluent family, where all the members seem to be extremely inconvenienced by the mere prospect of a murder investigation, especially since it appears the family patriarch committed suicide.

A new batch of Knives Out clips serve as introductions to certain characters, including Chris Evans being quite a douchebag, Daniel Craig being a patient investigator and observer of the truth, and Jamie Lee Curtis and Toni Collette not being too keen on this investigation in any capacity.

Knives Out Clips

First up, we get quite the introduction to Chris Evans as Ransom. He’s not too pleased to be called in for questioning about this murder mystery or possibly a reading of the victim’s will. He strolls right past the investigating officers to get some Biscoff cookies from the kitchen before making a crack at Daniel Craig’s southern accent. I can’t wait to see how much more of an asshole Evans is in this movie.

Here, the mourning family in question appears to be attending a will reading. Daniel Craig’s character places a “gentle request” that anyone planning to leave town afterwards would stick around to help aid in the investigation. This only prompts more questions.

Finally, we have a tense scene between Jamie Lee Curtis, who is more than annoyed that a murder investigation is taking place. That makes her more suspect than the rest of the family, but that’s probably exactly what Rian Johnson wants you to think. Meanwhile, Craig keeps his cool and makes it clear that he’s just trying to do his job.

After playing festivals earlier this year and screening for many critics, Knives Out currently sits with a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. That’s an impressive score, and we can only hope that audiences give the movie a chance on the big screen so we can keep getting more original movies like this in the future. These are exactly the kind of movies that need our support in theaters so we don’t get the same old blockbusters over and over again.

The rest of the cast inclues Ana de Armas, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, and Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer. That’s an incredible assortment of talent, and if you need anymore convincing to see this movie, you can watch the previous Knives Out trailer right here.

Knives Out doesn’t officially hit theaters everywhere until November 27, 2019, but if you go to the film’s official website right now to look for tickets, you’ll find that there are some early access screenings playing at select theaters around the United States. Find the closest one and see the movie before the theaters get crowded with all those families on Thanksgiving weekend.