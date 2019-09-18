Rian Johnson‘s Knives Out is one of the most entertaining movies you’ll see all year. This star-studded whodunit is clever, funny, and loaded with memorable performances. A new Knives Out trailer gives us yet another look at all the madcap fun that Johnson has in store, but don’t worry about having the game spoiled – there are so many twists and turns in this movie that you’ll still be guessing every step of the way when you see the film.

Knives Out Trailer

Knives Out may not have been the best movie I saw at TIFF this year, but it was the most entertaining. Nearly every second of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery is an utter delight, deftly balancing mystery, suspense, and humor. As I said in my review:

The game’s afoot and everyone’s a suspect in Knives Out, Rian Johnson‘s deliriously funny whodunit. It’s the most fun you’ll ever have trying to solve a murder. Gathering together a killer cast of movie stars and character actors, Johnson has crafted a film that’s both a loving homage to locked room mysteries and a giddy, laugh-out-loud funny comedy that keeps pulling the rug out from under you just when you think you’ve found your footing. It’s a total blast… At a tight 130 minutes, there’s no fat on Knives Out. It jumps right into the action, and never lets up, whisking us along for a madcap experience that blends screwball comedy, slapstick, dark humor, suspense, and really stylish fashion.

In Knives Out, “When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.” In addition to Craig and Plummer, the cast includes Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, and Jaeden Martell, all of whom get a moment (and sometimes more) to shine. Ana de Armas, in particular, is a big standout, revealing a talent for comedy that hopefully more filmmakers will notice.

Trust me on this one: if you’re looking for a fast, funny, and extremely enjoyable night out at the movies, put Knives Out on the top of your must-see list immediately. Knives Out opens November 27, 2019.