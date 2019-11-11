Kevin Feige‘s Star Wars movie is starting to shape up. Two months after news broke that the Marvel Studios chief was developing a new Star Wars movie, Feige teased details about what we can expect for this mystery project. But this being Feige, those details are about as vague and diplomatic as possible.

In an interview with the Awards Chatter podcast for The Hollywood Reporter, Feige spoke about his ideas for his Star Wars movie, which he had just last month pitched to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Disney head Bob Iger, and studio co-chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman:

“I love that world and I love the notion of exploring new people and new places in that universe. But that’s sort of all that can be said for now.”

Feige didn’t give details about his plans for the movie, nor did he confirm any other details about the capacity in which he would be involved in the project —whether he would be producing it, taking an executive position at Lucasfilm, or what have you. But from Feige’s vague description, we can expect a film that is separate from the Skywalker Saga and Rian Johnson’s new trilogy. It’s likely that Feige’s Star Wars movie is at least a few years away, as Kennedy has announced Lucasfilm’s intent to take a three-year hiatus from theatrical releases. But Feige isn’t worried that audiences would be feeling Star Wars “fatigue” by the time his film rolls around.

“Well they’ve made about five movies in about five years and it’s made over five billion dollars, so I think they’re doing just fine with Star Wars. And Rise of Skywalker looks incredible to me,” Feige said.

Feige, who is a longtime Star Wars fans, was confirmed to be developing a movie with Kennedy in September. In a statement to THR, Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn said, “We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox. With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.”