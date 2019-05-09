On the May 9, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Fast and the Furious, Hellraiser, Star Wars, Lady and the Tramp, Avengers: Endgame and the future of the MCU.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
In The News:
- Brad: Universal Drops ‘Fast and Furious’ Producer Neal Moritz from ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ and All Future Sequels
- Chris: ‘Hellraiser’ Remake Will Be Summoned by David S. Goyer
- Ben: ‘Star Wars’ is Taking a Three Year Break From the Movies After ‘The Rise of Skywalker,’ Sets Future Release Dates
- Chris: ‘Lady and the Tramp’ Remake Will Have Janelle Monae Revamp that Problematic Siamese Cat Song
- Brad: The End of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Has Permanently Changed The Hulk
- Chris: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Didn’t Influence How ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Ended
- Brad: Marvel Studios Will Announce First Openly Gay Superhero Character Sometime Soon
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Brad’s plug: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Isn’t Fat-Shaming the Traumatized and Grief-Stricken Thor
- Ben’s plug: George R.R. Martin on ‘The Lord of the Rings’, Whether Tolkien Would Have Liked His Work, and One Big Regret [Interview]
- Chris’ plug: ‘It Chapter Two’ Trailer Breakdown: You Know What They Say About Derry…
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.