You probably saw this coming, but the New Mutants release date has been pushed back…again. The superhero horror film was supposed to arrive in April 2018, but was pushed to February 2019, and then August 2019. That was back when Fox had sole control of the film. Now, Disney is calling the shots, and they’ve decided to bump it yet gain – to April 2020.

Will we ever get to see New Mutants? Or will the movie simply be pushed back, over and over again, until the end of time? The Josh Boone-directed movie was originally slated for April 13, 2018. That changed to February 22, 2019. Which changed yet again, to August 2, 2019. Today, Disney has announced yet another new release date: April 3, 2020.

Reshoots were the reason given for the original delay, but earlier this year, co-star Maisie Williams revealed those reshoots had yet to even happen:

“Who knows when the fuck that’s gonna come out,” she says. There were supposed to be reshoots to “make it scarier,” she explains, but they haven’t actually taken place. She says she saw one of her co-stars, Charlie Heaton, the other day and asked him, “What the fuck is going on with this movie?” He didn’t know either. She smiles. “Hopefully this interview will make everyone hurry up a little bit!”

With this new date in place, one can assume the reshoots will finally happen…unless they won’t. Really, I can’t make heads or tails of this situation. Can the original cut of the film really be that bad? The trailer released for New Mutants was quite good, throwing off a serious Nightmare on Elm Street 3 vibe. In fact, the brief amount of footage we’ve seen of New Mutants looks 100% better than every single trailer released for Dark Phoenix – a film Fox and Disney clearly have no problem releasing.

Why not just release New Mutants at this point? Or schedule it to release on the upcoming Disney streaming service Disney+? The more the film is delayed, the more of a negative reputation it gains. In fact, New Mutants has reached a point where it’s become kind of a joke, with most people assuming it will never see the light of day.

In the film, “Magik, Wolfsbane and other teenage mutants try to come to grips with their superpowers while staying at a secret facility.” Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga star.