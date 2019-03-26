Hey, are we ever going to see New Mutants? To quote star Maisie Williams, “Who knows when the fuck that’s gonna come out?” In a recent interview, Williams spoke briefly about the long-delayed X-Men spin-off film, and confirmed something producer Simon Kinberg previously said: the rumored re-shoots on the movie have yet to happen. In short, if you’re waiting for this movie to come out, don’t hold your breath.

Pity New Mutants. The X-Men spin-off has been caught in limbo for almost a full year now, and it’s not clear if we’ll ever get to see it. The first trailer dropped in October of 2017, and it looked pretty damn cool. Unlike other X-Men films, this appeared to be a horror movie, heavily influenced by A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors.

At the time, the plan was to release New Mutants on April 13, 2018. That date was then delayed to February 22, 2019, and then delayed again, with August 2, 2019 as the currently listed date. But rumors persist that the film probably won’t make that date either. Why? Because no one appears to know what the hell is going on. When New Mutants was pushed back twice, the explanation provided was that the movie was undergoing reshoots. But here’s the thing: those reshoots haven’t happened yet.

Last October, producer Simon Kinberg revealed that the reshoots had yet to happen. And nothing has changed since. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, New Mutants star Maisie Williams confirms that the reshoots still haven’t happened, and she has no idea if the movie will ever come out:

She doesn’t mince words on the situation. “Who knows when the fuck that’s gonna come out,” she says. There were supposed to be reshoots to “make it scarier,” she explains, but they haven’t actually taken place. She says she saw one of her co-stars, Charlie Heaton, the other day and asked him, “What the fuck is going on with this movie?” He didn’t know either. She smiles. “Hopefully this interview will make everyone hurry up a little bit!”

I’m disappointed by this. Between New Mutants and Dark Phoenix, I was much more excited for the former. In fact, Dark Phoenix looks downright terrible, whereas New Mutants at least seemed interesting and different. The recent finalization of the Disney-Fox deal further complicates the status of the movie. There’s always a chance Disney could dump it onto their streaming service Disney+, but not even that is a sure thing.