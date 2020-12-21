Earlier this year, people all over the world were caught off guard by the sudden passing of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. With the actor no longer with us, the future of Black Panther II remains unclear, though Kevin Feige has confirmed that the character of T’Challa will not be recast with a new actor. However, there is good news for fans who want to see more of Chadwick Boseman in Marvel Studios projects, because the actor finished recording lines for multiple episodes of Marvel’s What If…? animated series before his untimely passing.

Speaking to Emmy Magazine (via The Playlist) in support of Marvel’s upcoming television projects headed to Disney+, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed that Chadwick Boseman “came in about four times and recorded numerous episodes” before he passed away in August. That means we’ll get a few different appearances by the actor in animated form, and his last role won’t be in the recently released Netflix movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom as we previously thought.

However, due to the nature of Marvel’s What If…? series, Chadwick Boseman won’t be appearing as only Black Panther. The animated series imagines alternate versions of Marvel characters, such as Peggy Carter as Captain America, or rather Captain Britain. In fact, the recently released trailer for What If…? revealed that we’ll see T’Challa taking the place of Peter Quill as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy when he gets picked up by Yondu as a child.

For those of you still hoping to see Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther again, it’s not out of the realm of possibility. It’s very likely that at least one of the other episodes that he recorded dialogue for will have him return as Wakanda’s hero king while something else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is given an alternate take. After all, we’ve also seen that there will be a zombie Captain America, and maybe several of the other Marvel superheroes will have to deal with that terrifying scenario.

Marvel’s What If…? will be arriving on Disney+ sometime in the summer of 2021, and we can’t wait to see what other kooky scenarios that Marvel Studios has cooked up for the animated series. In the meantime, WandaVision will arrive on January 15, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on March 19, and Loki a little while after that in May 2021. It’s just the beginning of Marvel’s massive line-up of Disney+ projects.