Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was made available for digital purchase earlier than planned last weekend, and Birds of Prey and The Gentlemen recently followed suit with an early digital purchase available for each movie starting next week. Now Warner Bros. Pictures is adding the dramatic true story Just Mercy, starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, to the growing roster of early home video releases.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced the Just Mercy digital release yesterday, so it’s available to buy right now. However, if you’re waiting to rent the movie digital on VOD, it will be available starting on March 24.

Just Mercy was an awards hopeful released in theaters towards the end of 2019 after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier in the fall, though it didn’t get many nominations when all was said and done. However, with a critical score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, it is officially Certified Fresh, and it has an impressive audience score of 99%.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who just started shooting Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for Marvel Studios before voluntarily shutting down the production to be tested for coronavirus, the film is based on Bryan Stevenson’s best-selling memoir of the same name.

Here’s the official synopsis and trailer for Just Mercy: