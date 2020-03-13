It looks like Disney is already making sure their Disney+ subscribers have some new content to watch while they’re self-quarantining and trying to stay away from the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe. The House of Mouse is putting Frozen 2 on Disney+ early this weekend, which is three months before the animated musical sequel otherwise would have arrived on the streaming service, but that’s not all.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker seems to be available for purchase digitally on iTunes and Vudu right now. Intended for release on digital platforms on March 17, fans have spotted the movie’s availability in the iTunes and Vudu library and purchased it. Find out more below.

Frozen 2 Hitting Disney+ Early This Weekend

Disney sent out a press release announcing Frozen 2 available on Disney+ in the United States starting this Sunday, March 15. The studio said they wanted to give families “some fun and joy during this challenging period.” Plus, since Mulan has been delayed, they probably wanted to give them something to hold them over until they can dominate the box office again.

Bob Chapek, the recently installed Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, said:

“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device.”

Initially it will be available in only high definition, but then it will be available in Ultra HD on March 17.

If you’re a Disney+ subscriber outside of the United States, don’t worry, some of you will be getting it early too. Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand will get access to Frozen 2 starting on March 17.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Available Early on Digital

Perhaps giving Star Wars fans a treat of their own, it appears Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available on iTunes early. Fans started pointing out the availability of the movie on Twitter and word spread quickly. Others have noticed the movie is also available to purchase digitally on Vudu. So you may want to check your preferred digital movie retailer to see if you can buy it.

Some fans have reported having trouble purchasing the movie after it was spotted. However, our own Peter Sciretta was able to purchase it through iTunes and had no problem opening it and to dig into the special features.

There’s a chance that this is a glitch that only some fans were able to take advantage of immediately. But if you’re looking to snag The Rise of Skywalker on digital, then there’s no harm in giving it a shot. Otherwise, you can order it digitally on March 17 or wait until it hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 31.