Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is headed to Blu-ray next month, along with a huge Skywalker Saga box set that appears to be a Best Buy exclusive. This will coincide with eight Star Wars films being released on 4K UHD for the first time: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. So you might want to start saving up some dough.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray

Disney is read to release the Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray on March 31, with a digital release on March 17, and I’m sure this is very exciting news to someone out there. I was extremely underwhelmed with Rise of Skywalker, but like all Star Wars titles, it has its fans – and they’ll no doubt be eager to snap this up. The home media release comes with the following special features:

Bonus features include:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

– The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

– Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen. Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

– See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details. D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

– Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid. Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

– Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison. Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive:

The Maestro’s Finale – Composer John Williams reflects on his body of work for the Star Wars saga and shares insights on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Making that John Williams featurette a “digital exclusive” is supremely disappointing, but studios are eager to ditch physical media entirely, and that’s why we’re going to see more and more digital exclusives. And here’s some more jargon for you:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is packaged several ways to ensure fans get the most out of their at-home viewing experience. The Multiscreen Edition includes Blu-ray and a Digital copy, giving viewers the flexibility to watch the film on different devices. Those with 4K Ultra HD capability may opt for a 4K UHD Ultimate Collector’s Edition, including 4K UHD, Blu-ray and a Digital copy. 4K Ultra HD provides four times the resolution of HD paired with fully immersive picture and sound and Dolby Atmos audio, allowing viewers at home to practically feel the Force.

In addition to The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story are getting 4K UHD releases for the first time on March 31 (Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story already have 4K releases). On top of all that, Best Buy is going to have an exclusive box set. Check it out:

Sadly, it doesn’t look like this box set will contain the holy grail of Star Wars home media – the original cuts of the original trilogy. I long for the day when I can purchase the original trilogy void of all the goofy additional CGI George Lucas added. But will that day ever come? I have my doubts.