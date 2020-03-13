Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is shutting down production due to coronavirus concerns. Director Destin Daniel Cretton has gone into self-isolation under the recommendation of a doctor and is currently awaiting results after being tested for coronavirus (aka COVID-19). Marvel and Disney have decided to suspend first unit production until Cretton’s results come back.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the latest production to take a hit from the coronavirus pandemic. News broke late last night that the production for the upcoming comic book movie starring Marvel’s first Asian lead, Simu Liu, has been halted as director Destin Daniel Cretton self-isolates over coronavirus concerns. The film’s production, which is shooting in Australia, is not shutting down completely, as second unit and other production aspects will continue ahead, THR reports.

Cretton, who has a newborn baby, decided to get tested for coronavirus “in an abundance of caution.” The virus, which has spread rapidly across the globe in the past few months, disproportionately affects the elderly and young, along with those with pre-existing health conditions. In a note that was sent to the crew, Marvel and Disney said that the first unit production will be suspended until Cretton “gets the result this coming week.”

Read the note to the movie’s crew below:

As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a new born baby. He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for Covid-19 today. He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor. While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending 1st unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week. Second unit and off production will continue as normal. We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update. This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this.

Australia has 156 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the country’s government. It’s also where Tom Hanks recently tested positive for the virus while shooting the Warner Bros. Elvis Presley biopic, which also shut down pre-production. Shang-Chi is just one of the latest productions to be affected by coronavirus, with Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier suspending its planned shoot in Prague this week, and shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Riverdale halting their schedules. See the ongoing list of events, productions, and films affected by coronavirus here.

Shang-Chi stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung, and was poised to be Marvel’s first major release starring a superhero of Asian descent. The film is still slated to be released on February 12, 2021, but we’ll have to see whether that will change in the coming months.