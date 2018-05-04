Deadpool 2 is going to be chock full of new characters that we haven’t seen in the X-Men universe before. While the Merc with a Mouth will bring his X-Men buddies Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead back into action, it will also see the introduction of X-Force. The roster of mutants on that team includes Zazie Beetz as Domino, Terry Crews as Bedlam, Bill Skarsgard as Zeitgeist, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, and Rob Delaney as Peter. But there’s another character who might be in the movie that fans weren’t expecting.

Evidence that’s come to light over the past few weeks seems to suggest that the X-Men villain Juggernaut will have some kind of role in Deadpool 2. The early speculation about this character appearing in the sequel was a little flimsy, but a certain track on the Deadpool 2 score seems to basically confirm the character’s presence in the movie. Let’s break down what we’ve seen and heard so far.

Possible Juggernaut Sighting in TV Spots and Trailers

First, let’s talk about people thinking that they had spotted Juggernaut in the footage that has been released online for Deadpool 2 already. The above shot comes from a TV spot that was released in mid-April, and it’s only a very brief flash of the scene. As you can see, Colossus is punching something metal, and that could easily be the head of a charging Juggernaut. After all, it does have the shape of his signature helmet, even if it’s not burnt reddish orange as he appears in the comics. But that’s not all.

This second image comes from a moment when Domino jumps in the convoy of vehicles that are transporting something. It’s a whole sequence involving Cable and our mutant heroes. It’s presumed they’re transporting mutants, and more than likely that includes Russell, the mutant kid played by Julian Dennison. But what if they’re transporting other mutants too, and maybe one of them breaks out in all the chaos?

If you look at that thermal display above, that looks like the body of a huge mutant. Colossus is pretty big, so there’s a chance it could be him on the scanner, but I think that body looks even bigger than Colossus. Plus, if you look at the head of that body, it looks like head comes to a rounded point, and the shoulders are very close to overtaking the neck. That’s exactly how Juggernaut is shaped. But if that’s not good enough, then here’s the most compelling evidence of Juggernaut in Deadpool 2.

Deadpool 2 Score Confirmation

The full tracklist for the Deadpool 2 score has been released, and while there isn’t a mention of Juggernaut by name in any of song titles, there is a track called “You Can’t Stop This Mother F*****” on the list. And before you think we’re just making a leap in judgment, here are some of the lyrics of the choir singing on the track:

“You can’t stop him. He’s the Juggernaut. You can’t stop this mother fucker.”

And then the choir continues repeating “Holy shitballs!” for a minute or so. I don’t know about you, but I’d say that’s some pretty definitive proof that at some point Deadpool and his pals are going to tangle with Juggernaut. The only other possible explanation is that the lyrics are maybe about another character as he charges into battle and the juggernaut line is just a wink to fans, but that seems like a stretch.

The biggest question is who is playing him? Will they bring Vinnie Jones back as Juggernaut since he played the character in X-Men: The Last Stand? Or will someone new be brought in to the role prompting Deadpool to make a joke about it? Either one is possible, but no matter which route the movie takes, we’re pretty sure Juggernaut is going to be in this movie somewhere.