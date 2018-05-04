This week already brought us the gem that was a Deadpool 2 music video featuring Celine Dion belting out an incredible ballad that wouldn’t be out of place on the soundtrack for a sweeping, epic romance. But instead, it’s the breakout single from the Deadpool 2 soundtrack, and it’s one of the funniest music videos I’ve seen in awhile. However, the Deadpool 2 score isn’t going to take this lying down.

Sony Classical has announced the release of the Deadpool 2 score: next week, just one week before the movie hits theaters. Under normal circumstances, this would be business as usual, but the Deadpool 2 score isn’t your average composition for a motion picture. Instead, the music composed by Tyler Bates has become the first score to earn the famous Parental Advisory warning parents that their children might hear some naughty language while listening to the album in question.

Here’s a sample of the Deadpool 2 score, featuring the choral profanity of “Holy shitballs!” throughout (via Billboard):

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Apologies for the autoplay, but that’s the only way the track would embed for you to listen right here. Composer Tyler Bates calls the above track, titled “You Can’t Stop This Mother F*****,” his favorite from the score. Director David Leitch actually made the track what it is by giving the track some less subtle lyrics.

Apparently, before David Leitch visited the recording session, the choir was given “faux Latinesque language so that they hit all of the percussive marks.” But Bates told Leitch, “If you’re inspired, we can always substitute what they’re currently singing with some subtext from the movie.” So Leitch wrote out the lyrics you hear above while the choir took a break, and that’s how we got this R-rated masterpiece.

The rest of the tracks on the soundtrack have equally goofy names, which go hand-in-hand with the Parental Advisory sticker slapped on the score. Check them out:

DEADPOOL 2 (Original Motion Picture Score) tracklist:

1. X-Men Arrive

2. Fighting Dirty

3. Hello Super Powers

4. Escape

5. Vanessa

6. Weasel Interrogation

7. Holy S*** Balls

8. Mutant Convoy

9. The Name is Cable

10. Sorry for Your Loss

11. You Can’t Stop this Mother F*****

12. Ice Box

13. Docking

14. Make the Whole World our B****

15. Pity D***

16. Knock Knock

17. Let Me In

18. Maximum Effort

19. The Orphanage

20. Cable Flashback

21. Genuine High Grade Lead

22. Courage Mother F*****

The Deadpool 2 score will be available on May 11, 2018, and the movie arrives in theaters on May 18, 2018.