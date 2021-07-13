Jon Stewart’s upcoming Apple TV+ show, The Problem with Jon Stewart, will film in a studio with other people. Lots of other (vaccinated) people.

The current affairs series, which will air this fall, will film in New York City on July 14 and 16.

According to Deadline, the show will require all audience members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To that end, attendees must show their vaccination card as well as undergo a wellness screening before entering the studio.

The Problem isn’t the first show to go back to having a live studio audience. Many of the late night talk shows have already done so, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

One-Hour Episodes For One Topic

Stewart’s new series will have one-hour episodes where the former Daily Show host explores a single issue or topic. This is the first project that Stewart is producing as part of his multi-year deal with Apple TV+. This is the first time Stewart will be back on TV after he left The Daily Show in 2015. During his 16-year run as Daily Show host, he won a slew of awards, including 22 Primetime Emmys, two Grammy Awards, and several news and journalism awards.

In addition to the television show, Stewart will also pair each episode with a podcast that goes deeper into whatever topics are covered. It also appears that the show won’t release episodes at a regular cadence, but only when Stewart wants to. A nice perk for Stewart and probably a necessary one to get him back on TV after putting out a show four days a week for 16 years.

Stewart will serve as host and executive producer via his Busboy Productions for the new show. Other executive producers include former CBS News producer and The Problem showrunner Brinda Adhikari, Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions, and Stewart’s manager, James Dixon. Chelsea Devantez (Girls5Eva, The Opposition with Jordan Klepper) is head writer.

While The Problem is Stewart’s first production with Apple TV+, it likely won’t be his last. Post-Daily Show, he turned to filmmaking. His two feature films, 2014’s Rosewater and 2021’s Irresistible, however, received mixed reviews. Given this interest in filmmaking and his first-look deal with Apple TV+, it’s possible that he may be behind the camera for an Apple TV+ feature down the road as well.

The Problem With Jon Stewart will premiere on Apple TV+ in the fall of 2021.