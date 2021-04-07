Jon Stewart is making his long-awaited return to TV this fall. After five years away from The Daily Show desk, Stewart is returning to host a new current affairs series called The Problem with Jon Stewart, which will debut on Apple TV+ in fall 2021.

The Problem with Jon Stewart is a multi-season “single-issue” series that “will explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation and his advocacy work,” and a companion podcast is being developed “to continue the discussion.” The hour-long show will tackle a single topic in each episode, but interestingly, The Problem with Jon Stewart will not be released in a nightly or even weekly schedule, per the original press release. It sounds like Stewart will have the freedom to release an episode whenever he wants, which is likely the terms that convinced him to return to TV after his five-year hiatus away from the screen.

Stewart will host and executive The Problem with Jon Stewart through his Busboy Productions. The series is executive produced by showrunner Brinda Adhikari, Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Chelsea Devantez is head writer and Lorrie Baranek is the executive in charge of production.

The Problem with Jon Stewart is first project hailing from a multi-year partnership between Stewart and Apple, which would like cover original TV series and feature films — the latter of which the former Daily Show host has been focusing on directing since stepping down from the satirical Comedy Central political show in 2015. Over the course of his 16-year run hosting The Daily Show, he won 22 Primetime Emmy Awards, 2 Grammy Awards and was nominated for news and journalism awards.

Since his exit from The Daily Show, Stewart has turned to filmmaking, directing two feature films over the past six years: 2014’s Rosewater, and this year’s Irresistible, both to mixed reception. So this multi-year first-look deal with Apple TV+ can only be a boon for the host and activist, as his production company, Busboy Productions develops and produces new projects for the service.