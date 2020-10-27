After a five year break, former Daily Show host Jon Stewart is coming back to TV.

Stewart has reportedly signed an “expansive, multi-year deal” with Apple, and is set to serve as the host of a new current affairs series on AppleTV+ which will run for multiple seasons. Here’s what we know so far.

According to a press release, Stewart has signed a first-look deal with Apple and will anchor a new, original current affairs series for the streaming service. The hour-long show will tackle a single topic in each episode, but interestingly, the show will not be pinned down to a nightly or even weekly schedule. From what we can tell in these early days, it sounds as if Stewart will essentially have the freedom to release an episode whenever he wants. The show “will explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation and his advocacy work,” and a companion podcast is being developed “to continue the discussion.”

Stewart stepped down from The Daily Show in 2015 after redefining that Comedy Central show and bringing it to unforeseen heights with his razor-sharp political commentary and fiery-yet-wry personality. For a certain generation, Stewart was viewed as one of the few anchors actively speaking truth to power, and he became the go-to news source for young people in this country in the Bush era. Stewart also helped to launch the careers of people like Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, Rob Corddry, Ed Helms, Hasan Minhaj, and, of course, John Oliver, who has since become the sort of de facto successor to Stewart with his HBO series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Stewart won 20 Emmy Awards while he was hosting The Daily Show, including ten consecutive wins for Outstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy Series. The show also won two Peabody Awards during his tenure.

The host and activist has also become a filmmaker, releasing two feature films over the past six years: 2014’s Rosewater, and this year’s Irresistible. Neither of those movies were particularly well-received, which I imagine played into his decision to return to his wheelhouse with a new show. But that first-look deal is an important component to this situation, because – in theory, at least – it leaves the door open for him to continue making movies while executive producing this new show.

Stewart’s manager, James Dixon, will also executive produce, as will former HBO head Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions.