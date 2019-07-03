Bill and Ted Face the Music started shooting earlier this week, and spy photos have already caught Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter on set with a certain time traveling phone booth. But even though the movie is already filming, a new cast member was just revealed for the sci-fi comedy sequel.

Jillian Bell, best known for her breakout role in the Comedy Central series Workaholics, has landed a role in the Bill and Ted Face the Music cast that will see her interacting with both of the titular characters.

In case you haven’t heard, Bill and Ted Face the Music picks up decades after the duo went on a bogus journey. Now they’re middle-aged men who have two daughters of their own (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine), but they haven’t yet fulfilled their rock and roll destiny of turning Wyld Stallyns into the greatest rock band ever. It seems that dissatisfaction is starting to hurt their home life, and that’s where Jillian Bell comes into play. The Hollywood Reporter says the actress is playing a therapist who works through issues with Bill and Ted’s families.

More than likely, Bell’s role is probably a small one. Because when Bill and Ted learn from a visitor from the future that only a song from Wyld Stallyns can save all life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe, they again set off on a time traveling adventure to save their (and our) future.

Bell has proven to be an outstanding supporting cast member on the comedy scene. Not only did she steal scenes from Jonah Hill as the villain in 22 Jump Street, but she was easily the best part of the dark bachelorette party comedy Rough Night. Plus, soon audiences will get to see her stretch those comedic muscles alongside some dramatic work in the indie gem Brittany Runs a Marathon (watch the trailer and read our review from Sundance).

As for the rest of Bill and Ted Face the Music, we have returning cast members like William Sadler as the Grim Reaper, Hal Landon Jr. as Ted’s strict father, Captain Jonathan Logan, and Amy Stoch will be back as Missy. There’s also Jayma Mays and Erinn Hayes as Bill and Ted’s princess wives and Saturday Night Live cast member Beck Bennett as Ted’s younger brother Deacon Logan. Plus, rapper Kid Cudi and Gotham star Anthony Carrigan have unknown roles.

Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot is at the helm of Bill and Ted Face the Music, set for an August 21, 2020 release.