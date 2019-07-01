After years of anticipation and development, we’re finally getting a sequel to Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey.

Production on Bill and Ted Face the Music officially started today in New Orleans. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are in the bayou to shoot the film, which has been decades in the making. Naturally, the first photo from the film’s set has made its way online. Check out our first look at Bill and Ted Face the Music below.

Day one. See you on the other side and remember to be excellent ??@BillandTed3 pic.twitter.com/BHFQfsW7bd — Alex Winter (@Winter) July 1, 2019

Alex Winter is ready to roll with a t-shirt that has “Wyld Stallyns” printed on the back. We’re not sure if that’s part of the wardrobe Winter will be wearing as Bill S. Preson Esq., or if that’s just what he wore to set on the first day of filming. After all, it’s probably not cool to wear a shirt with your own band’s name on it. But then again, Bill and Ted have always followed the beat of their own drummer.

Screenwriter Ed Solomon is also on hand for the first day of shooting, but he didn’t show much more than enthusiasm:

Thankfully, later in the day, he teased shooting a scene, and it looks like that’s Bill and Ted on the monitor:

Thank you so much to the fans of this movie. We literally could not have gotten this to happen without you. pic.twitter.com/DOnFszRdTn — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) July 1, 2019

Meanwhile, William Sadler also appears to be on set for the first day of filming too, since he posted this:

The Die Hard 2 actor played the Grim Reaper in Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, and it’ll be interesting to see how he comes into play for this third round of excellence. But he’s not the only original cast member returning for the sequel. Hal Landon Jr. will be back as Ted’s strict father, Captain Jonathan Logan, and Amy Stoch will be back as Missy, er, Mom.

As for the new cast members on the scene, there are a few. Bill and Ted now have teenage daughters of their own, Thea Preston and Billie Logan, who will be played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine respectively. The rockin’ duo also have those princess wives they lucked into, and they’ll be played by Jayma Mays and Erinn Hayes. There’s also Saturday Night Live cast member Beck Bennett as Ted’s younger brother Deacon Logan, and rapper Kid Cudi and Gotham star Anthony Carrigan in unknown roles.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) is directing this time, and the movie is slated to hit theaters on August 21, 2020. Hopefully we’ll be hearing more about the sequel very soon.