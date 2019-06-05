Since her breakout performance in 22 Jump Street back in 2014, Jillian Bell has popped up as a supporting player in mainstream studio comedies like Rough Night, Office Christmas Party, and Fist Fight. But now she’s stepping into a lead role in Brittany Runs a Marathon, an indie feature that debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and was picked up by Amazon Studios. The first trailer has arrived, so check out the public’s first major look at a film we called an “uproarious crowd pleaser.”

Brittany Runs a Marathon Trailer

This looks like the type of role that could help Bell transition from playing the wild best friend type into more leading roles in major movies. /Film’s Ethan Anderton reviewed the film from Sundance, and had plenty of good things to say about it – especially Bell’s dramatic work, which you get a quick glimpse of in this trailer:

[Writer/director] Paul Downs Colaizzo brings an authentic approach to this life-changing weight loss, largely thanks to the fact that it was inspired by the real life journey of one of his best friends. It celebrates the highs of dropping major poundage while showing the lows of the poor decisions that set you back, even when you’re on the right path. But it’s the emotional rollercoaster that takes a toll on you when you’re trying to achieve something like this, and that’s where Jillian Bell shows that she’s so much more than a big screen comedic sidekick. Yes, Bell has no problem inciting laughter, but it’s the strength of her dramatic chops, especially when it comes to her quiet, introspective character moments, that really sell the heart of this story.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Hilarious, outgoing and always up for a good time, New Yorker Brittany Forgler is everybody’s best friend ? except maybe her own. At 27, her hard-partying ways, chronic underemployment and toxic relationships are catching up with her, but when she stops by a new doctor’s office to try to score some Adderall, she gets slapped with a prescription she never wanted: Get healthy. Too broke for a gym and too proud to ask for help, Brit is at a loss, until her seemingly together neighbor Catherine pushes her to lace up her Converse sneakers and run one sweaty block. The next day, she runs two. And soon, after finishing her first mile, she sets an almost unthinkable goal: running in the New York City Marathon. Award-winning playwright Paul Downs Colaizzo makes his directorial debut with Brittany Runs a Marathon, an uproarious, irreverent and surprisingly emotional comedy inspired by real events. The irresistible cast, led by Jillian Bell, lends heart and soul to this inspirational story of a party girl who finally finds real friends — and dignity — by taking control of her future, one city block at a time.

Brittany Runs a Marathon races into theaters on August 23, 2019.