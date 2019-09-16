Even though Ghostbusters 2020 has been shooting for over a month now, there haven’t been many details that have leaked from the film’s set up in Canada. But producer Ivan Reitman has given us a little piece of information about the new movie that gives us at least some small idea of the supernatural activity that’s happening in the new movie…and it also provides a new detail about Paul Rudd‘s character in the movie. Check out the new Ghostbusters 2020 details below.

The addition of Paul Rudd to the Ghostbusters 2020 cast was announced back in June, and at the time, it was said he would be playing a teacher where young cast members Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace go to school. But Ivan Reitman has fleshed out his character a bit during an interview with Entertainment Tonight while promoting the new Ghostbuters maze at Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Studios. When asked about Paul Rudd’s character in the movie, Reitman said:

“Well, he’s a seismologist who’s come to this small town because they’ve been having mysterious earthquakes. He’s also teaching summer school there.”

More than likely these mysterious earthquakes are being caused by supernatural activity, but the source of that supernatural activity remains unclear. We’re also not sure how the original Ghostbusters cast members (who are meant to return) come to be involved with the new characters played by Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Carrie Coon. But director Jason Reitman has teased that there is some kind of connection between them that even the characters aren’t aware of until the story plays out.

We’re hoping that some story details end up coming to light as production on Ghostbusters 2020 continues. So far the rundown, rusted Ecto-1 has been spotted on set, and Jason Reitman has shown it off a bit on Instagram along with the cast members in full wardrobe. Otherwise, we’re still in the dark.

Don’t forget, Ghostbusters is returning to theaters for the film’s 35th anniversary in October with rare and previously unseen alternate takes and scenes that have been locked away. Plus, you can check out the Ghostbusters maze at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios right now. But if you’re unable to make it over to the theme park, you can take a walkthrough of the experience thanks to our own Peter Sciretta’s chronicle of the attraction over here.

Ghostbusters 2020 is set to hit theaters next year on July 10, 2020.