Ghostbusters 2020 is gearing up to start production very soon. The cast has been slowly revealed over the past couple months with Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace taking the young lead roles and Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd having key adult roles. Plus, most of the original cast members are supposed to be coming back in some capacity too. But Ghostbusters has some key elements outside of the cast that will be present, and director Jason Reitman just teased one of them on Instagram.

Here’s what director Jason Reitman posted to Instagram today from Calgary, Alberta in Canada:

Any Ghostbusters fan can immediately tell you that’s the signature wheel and body of the Ecto-1, the vintage ambulance turned Ghostbusters wagon. The vehicle was already glimpsed in the teaser trailer for Ghostbusters 2020, seen sitting in a barn outside of a farmhouse in the middle of a windy night.

We could already tell from the canvas covering and the dirty trunk door that this car had just been sitting around for awhile, but this photo shows us just how much the Ecto-1 has deteriorated over the years. The whitewall tires are smudged and yellowed, the rims are rusted. Clearly the body hasn’t been kept in good shape either since it also has some signs of paint chipping and rust.

If the Ecto-1 is going to see any action, it’s going to need quite the tune-up and probably a paint job. The bigger question is why is it sitting out in an old barn anyway? Will that actually be where the car is situated when we encounter it in the movie, or was that something only used for the teaser in order to create a vibe for the movie?

Hopefully when production on the Ghostbusters sequel starts in the near future, we’ll start to hear more details. Otherwise the movie is slated to arrive next summer on July 10, 2020.