On the opening night of Halloween Horror Nights 2019 at Universal Studios Hollywood, we experienced all the10 mazes and 5 scare zones and vlogged to tell about it. Watch a video of our Halloween Horror Nights 2019 Hollywood experience after the jump.

This year’s Horror Nights mazes include Ghostbusters, Stranger Things, Us, Frankenstein vs Wolfman, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, House of 1,000 Corpses, Holidayz in Hell, The Curse of Pandora’s Box, Creepshow and the Walking Dead Attraction. The scare zones include Fallen Angelz, Spirit Demons of the East, Christmas in Hell, Toxxxic Tunnel, and All Hallows Evil. We experience them all and show you a highlight reel of POV footage from all the mazes and scare zones, accompanied by our reactions. While the bigger franchise properties are the same as the ones in Florida, the creative execution of the haunted houses is completely different.

We also try out the Ghostbusters-themed Slimer’s Dirty Water Dog and the Ecto Slime cocktail and admire some of the other event treats from afar.

Here is a rundown of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights 2019 mazes:

“Us,” an all-new maze based on the blockbuster film from Universal Pictures and visionary Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele

“Ghostbusters,” Sony Pictures’ classic 1984 film comes to life for the first time ever in this all-new maze

“Stranger Things,” based on seasons 2 and 3 of Netflix’s critically-acclaimed supernatural thriller

“Killer Klowns from Outer Space,” the popular 1980s horror sci-fi film lands at “Halloween Horror Nights” in this all-new chilling maze

“Creepshow,” maze inspired by the 1982 cult classic movie directed by George Romero and Shudder’s brand new anthology series, reimagined by acclaimed make-up artist, director and executive producer, Greg Nicotero

“Frankenstein Meets The Wolf Man,” inspired by Universal’s original cinematic monsters and the movie studio that invented the horror film genre

“House of 1000 Corpses,” inspired by Lionsgate’s 2003 cult classic film and directed by multi-platinum recording artist and filmmaker Rob Zombie

“Holidayz in Hell,” an all-original maze featuring demented versions of everyone’s favorite seasonal celebrations

“Curse of Pandora’s Box,” an all-new original maze based on the twisted Greek mythology tale

“The Walking Dead,” Universal Studios Hollywood’s permanent attraction inspired by AMC’s popular television series