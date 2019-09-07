We are long-time fans of Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Studios Hollywood but have never been to the version in Universal Studios Florida. The opening nights usually occur on the same exact night, but this year Universal Orlando Resort opened their version a week earlier. So last night we got to experience Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando for the first time ever. How does HHN 29 stack up? Is Halloween Horror Nights 2019 Orlando really bigger and better than the Hollywood version? Watch our video showing highlights from every single haunted house, every scare zone, and both of the shows.

The video comes from our new YouTube channel Ordinary Adventures, so please subscribe if you haven’t done so already! We have a lot of coverage of theme parks, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and movie events. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow our weekly adventures to theme parks, movie events, magic, tabletop, and more. Get Ordinary Adventures t-shirts & merch!

This year’s HHN haunted houses include a mix of big horror franchises and original stories created by Universal Creative:

Stranger Things

Ghostbusters

Us

Depths of Fear

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

House of 1000 Corpses

Graveyard Games

Nightingales: Blood Pit

Yeti: Terror of the Yukon

Universal Monsters

Watch the video to learn what our favorite mazes were at Halloween Horror Nights 2019.

We also experienced all of the HHN 29 scare zones:

Zombieland Double Tap

Rob Zombie Hellbilly Deluxe

Anarch-cade

Vanity Ball

Vikings Undead

We also experience both of the live entertainment shows: Halloween Marathon of Mayhem, an all-new show on the Universal Studio’s lagoon featuring electronic music and giant water screens and Academy of Villains: Altered States, a larger than life dance show with a horror theme and big theatrical dance numbers.

Thanks to Universal for inviting us out to Orlando for the event and setting us up with travel and the RIP Tour. Also a big thanks to our tour guide Johana, she was amazing!