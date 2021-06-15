Last fall, James Cameron confirmed that live-action production on Avatar 2 had been completed down in New Zealand, and the crew was on the verge of finishing shooting for Avatar 3. However, there are still two more sequels slated in the sci-fi franchise, and it sounds like Vin Diesel will be part of them when the time comes.

Back in the spring of 2019, Vin Diesel posted an Instagram video from the set of the Avatar sequels. At the time, the Fast and Furious franchise star seemed to hint that he would finally get a chance to work with James Cameron in one of the new Avatar movies. Now, a new interview finds Vin Diesel having a very hard time containing his excitement, essentially confirming that he will have a role in the upcoming Avatar sequels.

Is Vin Diesel in the Avatar Sequels?

Guys, I think @vindiesel is in the AVATAR sequels. All of my interests are converging! @JimCameron pic.twitter.com/3Fn2JUy6Uz — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) June 14, 2021

MTV News reporter Josh Hororwitz recently interviewed Vin Diesel, and as a big James Cameron fan, he couldn’t resist asking the actor about the rumors of him appearing in the Avatar sequels. If you just watch Vin Diesel’s face alone, it’s clear that he can’t contain the little kid inside of him who is just thrilled to be working with James Cameron. Plus, on top of that, he slips up by saying that he’s spent time with James Cameron, but he has not filmed “yet.” The key word in his response being “yet,” which implies that he will be filming at some point in the future.

Horowitz picks up on his use of the word “yet,” which would imply that Diesel will be shooting with James Cameron at some point. When the reporter digs a little more, Diesel struggles not to confirm anything and says, “I love James Cameron, and I love the series, and I think it’s safe to say that we will be working together.”

Can we just talk about how terrible Vin Diesel is at lying? The guy is an actor, and granted he’s not one of the best actors out there, but he can’t keep a straight face when asked about being in the Avatar movies. How did this guy end up getting a role in a Marvel Studios franchise? He keeps secrets worse than Tom Holland. Here’s another angle of Vin Diesel in this interview:

As of now, there’s no telling what role Vin Diesel will have in the Avatar sequels. A safe bet would be a human from the Resources Development Administration (RDA) or one of the Na’vi. But maybe there’s a whole new species of alien beings we haven’t even met yet. Perhaps a whole planet of people who look like Vin Diesel. What we do know is that we’ll be waiting a while before we learn anything else.

Avatar 2 is slated for release on December 16, 2022, followed by Avatar 3 on December 20, 2024. If all goes well, they’ll be followed by Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026 and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.