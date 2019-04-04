It looks like Vin Diesel just blue himself. Maybe. The Fast and Furious actor may have jumped the gun by showing himself on the set of the Avatar sequels with director James Cameron, where the pair of them coyly suggested that Diesel may be joining the cast of the highly anticipated sci-fi films. Or perhaps Diesel is just showing off that he’s on the Avatar set. Let’s dig in to this and figure it out.

On Wednesday, Diesel posted an Instagram video of him and Avatar director James Cameron on the set of the Avatar sequels — which comprises of Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5 — where he all but confirmed that he was joining the Avatar sequel cast.

“So here we are on the set of Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5,” Cameron said. “This is top secret, this is like The Manhattan Project. My buddy Vin [is here], and we’re actually going to give him the flashy thing from Men in Black after he leaves here so he has no memory whatsoever of what he’s seen because he cannot carry the tale.”

While Cameron sounds like he’s only about to give a tour to Diesel (in which case, why allow him to post a video on Instagram?), but the actor gives the most suggestive hint that he’ll actually be in the movies:

“It’s long overdue. There is one person in Hollywood I’ve always wanted to work with and learn from, and so all things come to those who wait.”

Diesel is talking about Cameron here, which suggests that they will be working together on the Avatar sequels — unless they just happen to be talking about some newfangled project on the set of the sequels to the highest-grossing movie in history. Watch the video below and decide for yourself what Diesel and Cameron mean.

Avatar 2, featuring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, and more, opens December 18, 2020. After that, look for Avatar 3 on December 17, 2021; Avatar 4 on December 20, 2024; and Avatar 5 on December 19, 2025.