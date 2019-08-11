A new trailer for the upcoming computer animated adaptation of The Addams Family arrived just this past week, but audiences outside of the United States are getting a different peek at the creepy, kooky family and their macabre antics. A new international Addams Family trailer shows us much more of how Gomez (Oscar Isaac), Morticia (Charlize Theron), Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz), Pugsley (Finn Wolfhard), and Uncle Fester (Nick Kroll) shake up their new home in New Jersey.

There’s a lot of alternate footage in this trailer, including the introduction of Lurch, a mental patient who seemingly comes into the lives of Gomez and Morticia after they hit him with their car. It seems a bit rude for them to immediately turn him into thei butler, but hey, whatever works.

But most of this trailer sets up the story as mostly being focused on Wednesday. At her new school, she clearly stands out from the rest of the girls in class and scares some of her classmates. But a fellow student named Parker (voiced by Eighth Grade star Elsie Fisher) takes a liking to Wednesday, and she’s inspired to take a cue from the deadpan daughter of the Addams and go full goth. This does not sit well with her controlling mother, voiced by Allison Janney, who brings a whole social media mob with her to get rid of The Addams Family once and for all.

While I like the concept of this movie and what it seems to say about social outrage and expectations that we have of other people, I can’t help but be completely turned off by the underwhelming voicework on display. Everyone involved should be great in these roles, but they all feel like they’re phoning it in and haven’t really given any life to these characters. Even the lifeless, monotone manner with which Wednesday speaks doesn’t feel right. The only exception seems to be Nick Kroll giving a more classic take on Uncle Fester and Oscar Isaac having some fun as Gomez. Why have studios shied away from hiring experience voice actors instead of big names? The answer is box office draw, but is it worth it when these are the results?

The Addams Family is directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan (Sausage Party) and the cast also includes Tituss Burgess, Jenifer Lewis, and Aimee Garcia.

Get ready to snap your fingers! The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.

The Addams Family arrives on October 11, 2019.