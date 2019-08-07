The Addams Family hasn’t been on the big screen since 1993, but that was a live-action sequel. This time, The Addams Family is going back to the illustrated roots of the creepy, kooky characters created by Charles Addams all the way back in 1938, but they’ve been given a modern twist thanks to computer animation. But that’s not the only thing bringing The Addams Family into the 21st Century. You’ll find out what we mean with The Addams Family trailer below.

The Addams Family Trailer

The Addams Family gives us Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron as the macabre clan’s parental figures Gomez and Morticia. Then there’s Chloë Grace Moretz and Finn Wolfhard as siblings Wednesday and Pugsley, and Nick Kroll as the electric Uncle Fester. Plus, we have the older generation in the form of Morticia’s parents Grandpa and Grandma Frump (voiced by Martin Short and Catherine O’Hara), and Bette Midler as Grandmama.

But as the end of this trailer reveals, the most perplexing and bizarre casting is Snoop Dogg is somehow providing the voice of Cousin Itt, or simply “It” as he’s listed in the credits. And when you hear the voice of It, who is presented in a pimp-like fashion set to the tune of Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” you’ll be even more confused. Maybe Snoop Dogg is using his hip-hop skills to provide an electronically remixed voiced for It? Otherwise, we’re not sure what’s going on here.

Combined with the rest of the trailer, which has the comedic style and tone of an Illumination Entertainment movie, it feels like MGM is desperate to make this movie feel relevant to younger audiences who may not be familiar with The Addams Family. That makes sense from a marketing perspective, but it also feels inauthentic to these characters.

The Addams Family is directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan (Sausage Party) and the cast also includes Allison Janney, Tituss Burgess, Jenifer Lewis, Elsie Fisher, and Aimee Garcia.

Get ready to snap your fingers! The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.

The Addams Family arrives on October 11, 2019.