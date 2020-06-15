Warner Bros. is doubling down on getting audiences into theaters next month. Although Christopher Nolan‘s highly anticipated espionage thriller Tenet has been pushed by two weeks, it will still arrive in theaters in July. But that won’t be the only Nolan film hoping to reawaken dormant multiplexes. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of 2010’s Inception, Nolan’s mind-bending sci-fi thriller is returning to theaters on Tenet‘s previous release date…and the studio will use this re-release to debut new footage from its upcoming film slate.

According to a press release issued by Warner Bros., the Inception theatrical re-release on July 17 will feature a sneak peek of upcoming Warner Bros. films:

“This special anniversary theatrical event will also give audiences a never-before-seen look at footage from Nolan’s highly anticipated film Tenet, which will debut worldwide two weeks later, on July 31. Moviegoers will also be treated to an exclusive sneak peek of select films on Warner Bros.’ upcoming slate.”

In addition to Tenet, we can possibly expect to see new footage from Wonder Woman 1984, Dune, and Godzilla vs. Kong. Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit theaters just a few months later, Dune is currently set for December 18, 2020, and Godzilla vs. Kong was recently pushed to 2021.

With a Dune trailer nowhere to be seen, debuting footage of the highly anticipated Denis Villeneuve sci-fi adaptation during an Inception theatrical re-release could certainly be enough to get people’s butts in seats. But what about 2021’s The Batman? The Robert Pattinson-starring comic book movie has halted production due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but maybe enough footage exists to get a little teaser in there. That combination of highly anticipated feature films could be enough to pique audience interest, even as the pandemic shows no signs of slowing down in the next month.

Exhibitors and the movie industry at large have been eyeing July as the month that could rescue movie theaters, with Tenet viewed as the big blockbuster champion that could reenergize flagging businesses. But as theaters prepare to re-open in July, there are still mounting concerns that a “second wave” could hit the country as the number of cases rise in the wake of state re-openings following months of lockdown.

For now, expect Inception to hit theaters on July 17, 2020 and Tenet to follow it up on July 31, 2020.