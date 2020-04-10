The Batman is currently shut down due to the Joker, er, I mean the coronavirus pandemic. But director Matt Reeves is using this delay to his advantage, and fine-tuning his upcoming Dark Knight reboot. As Reeves puts it, this downtime will give him more of the prep time he wished he had right before they started shooting, so at least there’s one positive thing coming out of all of this.

Look, in the grand scheme of things, learning that The Batman will have more pre-production time isn’t that big of a deal. But we’ll take whatever smidgen of positive news we can get these days, folks. Now that filming on The Batman is paused, director Matt Reeves is going to make the most of this extra time to iron out some kinks.

“It feels like there might be an opportunity to explore some of that unexpected tone that we found,” the director told Deadline. “With these movies, you never have enough prep time, because they’re so complex and so enormous in so many ways. It also gives me a moment to think about the larger sequences that have yet to come up and how I want to realize those.”

All things considered, this is good. Reeves strikes me as a director who knows what he’s doing, and now he’s going to have even more time to nail down exactly what he wants for The Batman. That’s a positive for fans, who will now end up getting an even more-polished film than they might have had the production not been halted.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, aka Bruce Wayne, backed up by a cast that includes Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, John Turturro as mob boss Carmine Falcone, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Peter Sarsgaard as a new character, District Attorney Gil Colson. Production on The Batman has been indefinitely suspended for the time being, and we really don’t know when it might start up again. For the time being, the film is scheduled for a June 25, 2021, but that’s bound to change if the production remains halted for a long period of time.