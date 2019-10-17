We’re under a month away from The Walt Disney Company entering the streaming wars with their Disney+ streaming service. The full roster of programming coming to the Disney+ was recently revealed, but it looks like one of their launch day shows was left out of the mix.

The Imagineering Story is a new documentary series, coming exclusively to Disney+, that will take a look behind the scenes of all the theme park magic that happens at Disneyland, Disney World, and more. Watch The Imagineering Story trailer below.

The Imagineering Story Trailer

The Imagineering Story is directed by Leslie Iwerks, who previously delved into the history of Pixar Animation and what made them the successful studio they are today with the documentary The Pixar Story (available on Netflix now). So this glimpse into the evolution of Disney’s theme parks and the Imagineers who make them possible should be quite fascinating. Plus, this will dive even deeper than Iwerks has gone before since The Imagineering Story will have six hour-long episodes.

From the looks of the trailer, this will be the most in-depth look behind the scenes of Disney’s theme parks that we’ve ever seen. This includes going behind closed doors that nobody except Disney employees and Imagineers have seen before. There are even a few snippets that walk around the set of the upcoming Rise of the Resistance ride, the second major attraction in the recently opened theme park expansion Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

These are the kind of things that get me most excited about Disney+. Sure, at the end of the day this might as well be a six-hour commercial to convince families that they need to go to a Disney theme park, but I’m a sucker for peeking behind the curtain and seeing how the things that I love come together, especially when it involves the various high-tech rides.

The Imagineering Story will be available on Disney+ when it launches on November 12. It will probably be a good companion series to go along with the One Day at Disney documentary series, which will have 52-short form episodes and a feature-length documentary.