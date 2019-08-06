Though a lot of indie glory goes to studios like A24 and Annapurna Pictures, the indie distributor Bleecker Street has their fair share of gems: Beasts of No Nation, Captain Fantastic, Paterson, Logan Lucky and more. Now their movies will be much more accessible to audiences thanks to an multi-year exclusive streaming deal they’ve just finalized with Hulu for their upcoming theatrical releases. Find out some of the Bleecker Street movies included in the Hulu deal below.

The Hollywood Reporter has word on the deal Hulu landed to exclusively stream Bleecker Street movies for the next few years. This comes after the distributor previously had a licensing agreement with Amazon that began in 2014. So while we don’t know exactly how long this new agreement will last, we can assume it will be roughly four years.

The deal will include some of Bleecker Street’s early 2019 releases, including the thriller Hotel Mumbai starring Armie Hammer and Dev Patel, as well as music industry drama Teen Spirit with Elle Fanning. Otherwise, other films include the recently released dark comedy The Art of Self -Defense starring Jesse Eisenberg, and this weekend’s release of Brian Banks, a courtroom drama based on a true story about a man wrongfully convicted of rape, putting his future in the NFL on the line.

As for other Bleecker Street movies, we’re not sure if those will remain at Amazon or if they’ll end up shifting to Bleecker Street once this new deal takes effect. Either way, Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen is happy to have a new home for all the distributors upcoming movies:

“As we continue to expand our slate of films, we are always searching for the best partners to reach the broadest audience. We know Hulu subscribers will find something distinct and enlightening about each of our titles.”

With streaming becoming a more popular entertainment option when compared to the theatrical experience, many more low-key movies are finding their audience once they hit streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and more. Hulu will ensure that Bleecker Street movies get in front of a lot more eyes. And if all goes well, maybe those people will venture out to movie theaters to see more stories from Bleecker Street. That might be easier said than done, but getting a few more butts into theaters for movies that aren’t blockbusters would be a small victory worth celebrating.