We’re in the midst of some sort of unexpected pop singer movie boom. We had A Star is Born and Vox Lux last year, and this year we’ll have Her Smell and this film, Teen Spirit. And here’s a twist: all four of these films played at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. What are the odds?

Teen Spirit stars Elle Fanning as a teenager who dreams of pop superstardom. Can she make it? She might be able to, with the help of Rebecca Hall. Watch the Teen Spirit trailer below.

Teen Spirit Trailer

Of all the recent singing superstar movies, Teen Spirit looks to be the most down-to-earth. This doesn’t have the glitz and glam of A Star is Born, the strangeness of Vox Lux, or the punk rock anger of the upcoming Her Smell. Instead, it looks to tell a simple story of a girl with a dream. Fanning plays Violet, “a shy teenager who dreams of escaping her small town and pursuing her passion to sing. With the help of an unlikely mentor, she enters a local singing competition that will test her integrity, talent and ambition.” The film is described as a “visceral and stylish spin on the Cinderella story” that’s “driven by a pop-fueled soundtrack.”

That soundtrack includes music by Robyn, Ellie Goulding, Tegan & Sara, Annie Lennox, Orbital, Sigrid, Carly Rae Jepsen & Jack Antonoff, with additional music by Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Grimes, The Undertones, Aqua, Alice Deejay, Whigfield, Major Lazer, and No Doubt. That’s an eclectic bunch. The film also marks the directorial debut of actor Max Minghella.

Reviewing Teen Spirit for /Film at TIFF, Marshall Shaffer wrote:

“[Teen Spirit] is simple, sure, but it’s not bad. There are details and texture to Teen Spirit that show his thoughtfulness behind the camera. For example, in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, we can see Violet has doodled an intricate drawing on the back of her hand. The sketch suggests yet another avenue through which the character’s repressed creative energy finds expression.”

Teen Spirit, starring Elle Fanning, Rebecca Hall, Zlatko Buric, and Agnieszka Grochowska, opens in select theaters April 5, 2019.