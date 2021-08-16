How to Watch ‘The Green Knight’ at Home

(Welcome to How to Watch, where we get down to brass tacks and tell you “Hey, here’s how you can watch this thing.” In this edition: The Green Knight.)

Who doesn’t love moody, atmospheric, and impressively restrained takes on Arthurian lore? David Lowery does, that’s for sure. The writer/director’s unique reinterpretation of The Green Knight isn’t for everyone, but those on his exact same wavelength are in for a wild and evocative ride that is sure to stick with you for a long, long time. With the moviegoing landscape continuing to be rocked by the ongoing pandemic and with digital release dates up in the air until they’re suddenly not, it’s never a bad time to get a refresher on just how to watch the movies you’re most looking forward to. Here’s what you need to know about how to watch The Green Knight from the safety and comfort of your home.

When Can You See The Green Knight?

Right this very second! The Green Knight opened in theaters in the United States on July 30, 2021.

Unfortunately, U.K. moviegoers could only stand by as the film was pulled from theaters due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Movie theaters remain open, but clearly the distributor felt it was better to play it safe and wait until infection rates decrease once again. There has been no word yet on when it might release.

But theaters aren’t the only option. You’ll be able to watch The Green Knight at home soon. Very soon. This week.

Where Can You See The Green Knight?

Anywhere, believe it or not! In fact, you can have your pick of options on how to watch The Green Knight. For the traditionalists among you and as mentioned earlier, the Dev Patel-starring film is currently playing in U.S. theaters.

But those who can’t or have no desire to head out to theaters right now are also in luck. To the delight of many, indie studio A24 made the best out of a bad situation by making the movie available for ticket buyers during a one-night-only streaming event that is set for August 18, 2021. A24 immediately washed away that goodwill, however, by suddenly announcing that The Green Knight would release on digital a scant day later, on August 19, 2021.

Bottom line: anyone with access to the internet and some spending money will soon be able to watch The Green Knight.

What Else Should You Know About The Green Knight?

Written, directed, and edited by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon, A Ghost Story, The Old Man & the Gun), The Green Knight is a revisionist take on the classic story from Arthurian legend. It helps immensely if you go in knowing the basics of the original tale. The film stars Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire, Hotel Mumbai, Lion) as Gawain, Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina, The Danish Girl, Tomb Raider) in the duel roles of Essel and The Lady, Joel Edgerton (Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, The Great Gatsby, Loving) as The Lord, Sarita Choudhury (Homeland, Blindspot, Evil Eye) as Mother, and

Ralph Ineson (Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Guardians of the Galaxy) as the Green Knight.

Here’s the synopsis: