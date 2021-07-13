(Welcome to How to Watch, where we get down to brass tacks and tell you “Hey, here’s how you can watch this thing.” In this edition: Space Jam: A New Legacy.)

Navigating these unusual times can be strange and unpredictable and even a little scary… and that’s just considering the notion that Space Jam: A New Legacy is actually set to invade our big screens and living rooms very soon. That’s right, my generation of fellow Millennials has singlehandedly boosted the original 1996 Space Jam into rarified, nostalgia-bound territory and that obsession-bordering-on-pathology isn’t going away anytime soon (for better or worse). So let’s make the most of it!

You’re antsy for some more live action/animation mashups, pop culture references galore, and enough IP cameos to make your head spin. We’ve got the info to help you make your plans. What’s not to be excited about! Here’s everything you need to know about Space Jam: A New Legacy.

When Can You See Space Jam: A New Legacy?

July 16, 2021. This is the fast-approaching date set for countries such as the United States, Canada, the U.K., Spain, and others. That’s the good news.

July 14-15, 2021. The slightly better news is that territories including Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and much of South America will get to jam (get it?) this Space Jam sequel into their eyeballs up to two days earlier than the rest of us. Two days! Think of how many of your overseas friends and family you’ll be able to hold hostage with your newfound spoilery knowledge. Don’t actually do that, of course, but just think about it!

And now here’s the bad news. Japan and Italy are the unfortunate countries that apparently drew the short straws and will have to wait a little longer than the rest of us. These release dates are set for August 27 in Japan and September 23 in Italy. Film distribution can be a cruel and heartless game, sometimes.

Where Can You See Space Jam: A New Legacy?

Space Jam: A New Legacy will release simultaneously in theaters and on streaming service HBO Max (in areas with access to HBO Max, at least).

Released by Warner Bros. Pictures — yes, the very same Warner Bros. that controversially overhauled the entire industry’s status quo by moving their upcoming library of films to a day-and-date release schedule in theaters and streaming service HBO Max — Space Jam: A New Legacy will be the latest film to follow the studio’s unique release plan.

A 31-day window will allow subscribers to HBO Max’s $15/month ad-free plan to stream the film at your own convenience in pristine 4K Ultra HD and HDR. HBO Max retains the rights to showcase the movie for no extra charge for this period of time, after which point rights issues and pre-established deals will dictate when it will be available to stream on the service again.

There will also be an otherwise normal release in theaters for those able and willing to venture out and see it the way it was meant to — on the big screen. As Space Jam has turned into a blockbuster event, expect plenty of prime IMAX, Dolby, and 3D showings in the popular theater chain of your choice.

What Else Should You Know About Space Jam: A New Legacy?

Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by Malcolm D. Lee, starring basketball legend LeBron James (playing himself, of course) carrying the torch from Michael Jordan and joined by actors Don Cheadle, Sonequa Martin-Green, Zendaya voicing Lola Bunny, and others.

Here’s a primer on some of the many movie references the film will be winking at, details on the soundtrack, and our in-depth breakdown of the previous trailer.

Now go forth as slightly more informed consumers than the average person and use this information entirely to your advantage. The movies are back, baby, and Space Jam: A New Legacy isn’t going to watch itself.