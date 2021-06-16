When Space Jam hit the big screen back in 1996, it came with an impressive soundtrack that spawned a handful of hit singles. Among them were R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly” and Seal’s cover of “Fly Like an Eagle.” But nothing tops the movie’s theme song performed by the Quad City DJ’s, who made it big with their single “C’mon N’ Ride It (The Train).” Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like they were asked back to create a new theme for the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack, which just revealed the full roster of artists and songs for the blockbuster sequel.

Space Jam: A New Legacy Soundtrack

The video above introduces all the artists included on the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack by having them virtually toss a basketball around to each other with some of the Looney Tunes tossed in there for good measure. Unfortunately, none of the characters have songs on the soundtrack. This is supremely disappointing, as I was hoping the Tazmanian Devil would be spitting some killer rhymes literally and figuratively.

For those curious, here’s the full tracklist for the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack:

Lil Baby + Kirk Franklin – “We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)” 24kGoldn – “Control The World” [feat. Lil Wayne] Chance the Rapper – “See Me Fly” [feat. John Legend & Symba] Saweetie – “Hoops” [feat. Salt-N-Pepa & Kash Doll] Lil Uzi Vert – “Pump Up The Jam” SAINt JHN – “Just For Me” [feat. SZA] John Legend – “Crowd Go Crazy” Jonas Brothers – “Mercy” Lil Tecca & Aminé – “Gametime” Dame D.O.L.L.A., G-Eazy, P-Lo & White Dave – “About That Time” BROCKHAMPTON – “MVP” Cordae & DUCKWRTH – “Settle The Score” Big Freedia – “Goin Looney” Joyner Lucas – “Shoot My Shot” Leon Bridges – “My Guy” Anthony Ramos – “The Best”

Not Your Father’s Space Jam Soundtrack

There are exactly seven artists from this track list that I am familiar with. Not only does it make me feel old, but it just goes to show you that there’s too much music to keep up with nowadays. Back in my day we had Total Request Live give us a Top 10 and VH1 give us a Top 20, and those were the only songs that existed at any given time.

Some standouts include In the Heights star Anthony Ramos getting a song on the soundtrack, along with other big screen crossover artists like John Legend and Chance the Rapper.

If you’re wondering what the new Space Jam theme contender will be, Warner Bros. has already pushed “We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)” out as a single. It’s a hip-hop gospel hit, but it’s no Space Jam theme. Plus, that track seems like it could be a spoiler since it’s probably used as a celebratory song when the Looney Tunes and LeBron James inevitably win their basketball game against the Goon Squad.

For my money, what we’ve heard of Lil Uzi Vert’s track “Pump Up the Jam” in the film’s trailers seems to suggest it’s the best new theme. It also sounds like a cover of Technotronic’s famous 1989 song of the same name. If it’s not a cover, it’s certainly sampling a lot of familiar elements, and maybe it’ll end up sampling the Quad City DJ’s song too.

Will the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack have as much pop culture staying power as the original? That’s a high bar to reach, and only time will tell after the movie hits theaters and HBO Max next month on July 16, 2021.