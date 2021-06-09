Ready player…jam! A new Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer has been released, and it’s pitting the Tune Squad against the Goon Squad in the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 1996 live-action/animation hybrid film, Space Jam. But this time, current NBA legend LeBron James lends the Looney Tunes a helping hand, while they aid him in his rescue mission for his son from an evil AI. Watch the new Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer below.

Space Jam A New Legacy Trailer

Nostalgia is king, and we are but its humble servants. But hey, at least we get to see LeBron James turn into a cartoon. After years of demands, Space Jam has got itself a sequel in the form of Space Jam: A New Legacy, in which LeBron and his son find themselves trapped in the Warner 3000 entertainment “Server-verse.” A universe which looks a lot like the world of Ready Player One, because, you know, CG animation.

James and the Looney Tunes battle against an evil AI played by Don Cheadle in Space Jam: A New Legacy, who assembles a formidable “Goon Squad” as his team, based on real-life NBA players. Also starring in Space Jam: A New Legacy are Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman, Eric Bauza, and Zendaya.

Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) directs a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Jesse Gordon and Celeste Ballard, from a story by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Terence Nance.

Here’s the synopsis for Space Jam: A New Legacy:

Welcome to the Jam! Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny with the animated/live-action event “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” from director Malcolm D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before. It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.

Space Jam: A New Legacy opens in theaters and HBO Max on July 16, 2021.