A traditional Fast and Furious saga movie won’t be released in 2019, but fans will still be treated to some tire squealing and bicep-flexing in Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw, Universal’s first ever spin-off of the hugely successful franchise. After going head to head in 2015’s Furious 7 and fighting their way through a massive jail brawl in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, Dwayne Johnson‘s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham‘s Deckard Shaw reunite to face off against Idris Elba in this action-packed movie. Check out the first trailer below.



Hobbs and Shaw Trailer

“After sixteen years, I think it’s time for a little break,” Hobbs says at the end of The Fate of the Furious when he’s offered the chance to take his job back at the Diplomatic Security Service. But it looks like that break was short-lived, because now he’s back in action, teaming up with his long-time frenemy Deckard Shaw, who’s been welcomed into the Fast “family” with open arms (despite, you know, murdering one of them). And since heroes are only as great as their villains, the two bickering buds will be forced to work together to fight against a new villain named Brixton, played by The Wire and Pacific Rim star Idris Elba – the “baddest bad guy the Fast & Furious franchise has ever had,” according to The Rock.

Former stuntman David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde) directs this entry, which is written by longtime series writer/producer Chris Morgan. Leitch seems like a good fit for this world, and it’ll be interesting for fans of the franchise to compare his finished version with the other movies when all is said and done. “I think what attracted me to that franchise is they really want to do something different,” he said in an interview. “They understood that I wanted to sort of evolve their world, outside of the Fast world, and give it its own imprint…you’re evolving, but you’re still being true to the DNA and the core of the characters that people love.” How different will this truly be? We’ll find out soon.

Johnson has previously promised this movie will feature “the biggest showdown the Fast & Furious Universe has ever seen,” and he’s putting his Samoan heritage on full display in this spin-off. Cliff Curtis, Roman Reigns, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza Gonzalez, and Eddie Marsan round out the cast, and Hobbs & Shaw will explode into theaters on August 2, 2019.