As befitting a spin-off of the Fast and Furious franchise, Dwayne Johnson is keeping it in the family. The actor dropped another Hobbs and Shaw image debuting the first look at WWE wrestler and Johnson’s cousin Roman Reigns as the brother of Johnson’s Luke Hobbs.

Hobbs and Shaw Image: Roman Reigns

After posting a testosterone-fueled image of himself embracing his Samoan roots, Dwayne Johnson shared a new picture from the Hobbs and Shaw set revealing another family tie. Professional wrestler Joe Anoa’i, who goes by the name Roman Reigns, will be starring alongside Johnson as his brother. Roman Reigns hails from the Anoa’i family, an American Samoan family of professional wrestlers of which Johnson is an honorary member, which makes the two of them cousins. So it’s fitting that Johnson has tapped family to play family. Or as Vin Diesel would say it, “family.” [clinks Corona.]

Johnson wrote in the caption for the image, which shows both him and Roman Reigns shirtless and screaming surrounded by a dozen soldiers who they seemed to have felled:

“Good times droppin’ sweat and spillin’ blood with my family, Roman Reigns who’ll be playing my brother in our FAST & FURIOUS UNIVERSE. I’m very proud of his focus, effort and authentic performance in our movie for his very first time on film. I’m also very grateful to spend this quality time with my cousin here in the islands as he takes life one day at a time to recover from leukemia. His perseverance and humility battling this challenge has inspired our entire family as well as millions around the world in our beloved @WWE Universe. Can’t wait to see the “Big Dog” return back to the ring – his positive & focused mindset to return is straight up next level. Til’ then, this sacred Samoan ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestors blood. Today, we nourish it with yours.”

Roman Reigns was signed by WWE in 2010 and went on to be a four-time world champion. With his family ties to the Rock and his good looks, Roman Reigns was positioned by the WWE to be the next “face of the company,” something audiences rejected because of the aggressive push. But there’s no denying he’s got talent. He is currently on leave from WWE as he battles leukemia, which Johnson references in the post above.

Roman Reigns will be joining Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirkby, and Eiza Gonzalez in Hobbs and Shaw, which arrives in theaters late this summer on on August 2, 2019. Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2‘s David Leitch directs.