Hobbs and Shaw is gearing up to be one of the most aggressive blockbusters of the year. But even the plane-jumping, street-punching adrenaline of the Fast and Furious franchise couldn’t prepare us for the pure testosterone jumping off the screen in the latest image shared by star Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock stars opposite Jason Statham in the Fast and Furious spin-off centering around our favorite muscleheads — one a former agent of the Diplomatic Security Service turned outlaw, the other a former Major of the Special Air Service turned deadly mercenary (who we still haven’t forgiven for killing Han). They’ll be facing an intimidating foe played by Idris Elba, who better look out now that Johnson is embracing his Samoan heritage on screen.

Hobbs and Shaw Image

Dwayne Johnson is out for blood in the latest image shared from the set of the Fast and Furious spin-off. The actor is openly proud of his Samoan roots, inking a traditional Samoan style of tattoo on his left shoulder. But in this image, he only looks pissed as he roars at the camera while surrounded by his Samoan brothers in what appears to be some kind of ritual. Johnson wrote in his Instagram caption:

“This sacred Samoan ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestors blood. Tonight, we nourish it with yours. Here’s a lil’ exclusive from set of Hobbs& Shaw our Fast and Furious spin off filmcoming this summer. I’ve been waiting for this my entire career. This is more than a movie to me – our culture & warrior mana is very real. More to come. Now they bleed.”

Who is he screaming at? Who’s bleeding? Possibly Brixton, the new villain played by Idris Elba, who forces Johnson’s Luke Hobbs to form an unlikely alliance with Statham’s Deckard Shaw. Or maybe Johnson is finally making Shaw pay #JusticeforHan before they team up.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout star Vanessa Kirby is also on board to play Hattie Shaw, the sister of Jason Statham’s character Deckard Shaw, who also happens to take a liking to Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs. Eiza Gonzalez also has a role as a new character called Madam M, who apparently has a “squad of bad ass female force multipliers” at her disposal.

Hobbs and Shaw arrives in theaters late this summer on on August 2, 2019. Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2‘s David Leitch directs.