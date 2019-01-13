One of the biggest blockbusters of the year will undoubtedly be Hobbs and Shaw, the spin-off from the Fast and Furious franchise focusing on Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as the titular characters. One of them is a former agent of the Diplomatic Security Service turned outlaw, and the other is a former Major in the Special Air Service turned deadly mercenary. Now the two who were playfully at odds in The Fate of the Furious will be teaming up against their biggest threat yet: Idris Elba.

See a new Hobbs and Shaw photo of these three forces of nature ready to “get it on.”

New Hobbs and Shaw Photo

Dwayne Johnson has promised the “showdown of all showdowns” when Hobbs and Shaw takes on Idris Elba as the new villain Brixton. Apparently he’s never lost before, but we’re betting that’s about to change now that he’s dealing with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

We’re not sure what this seemingly endless warehouse is being used for in Hobbs and Shaw, but we’re assuming the Ark of the Covenant is in there somewhere along with Wayne Szalinski‘s original shrinking machine from Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. As you can see, there are also some cool military style vehicles back there, and they’ll likely end up in some kind of big chase sequence.

However, one thing we’re a little concerned with is what Dwayne Johnson says in his caption for the photo. Johnson wrote, “We’re either gonna get along or we get it on” before enthusiastically saying, “Fuuuck gettin’ along, getting’ it on is way more fun.” So these three may end up having some sexual healing before all is said and done. Sure, “getting it on” can mean starting a fight, but the first three definitions on Urban Dictionary have to do with sex, so maybe this will be a much different movie than we’re expecting.

As for the rest of the cast, Mission: Impossible – Fallout star Vanessa Kirby is also onboard with a role as Hattie Shaw, the sister of Jason Statham’s character Deckard Shaw, who also happens to take a liking to Dwayne Johnson as Hobbs. Plus, Eiza Gonzalez has a role as a new character called Madam M, who apparently has a “squad of bad ass female force multipliers” at her disposal.

Hobbs and Shaw arrives in theaters late this summer on on August 2, 2019.