Exactly one week after sharing the first look at Hobbs and Shaw, Universal’s upcoming Fast & Furious spin-off film, star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has taken to Instagram yet again to reveal our first look at the one and only Idris Elba as the movie’s primary villain. Check out the image and find out a bit more about Elba’s mysterious character below.

Idris Elba Hobbs and Shaw Photo

Johnson shared this image with the following caption:

I learned a long time ago (when I was a very sinful eyebrow raising villainous man in the crazy world of pro wrestling;) that heroes are only as great as their greatest villains.

A pleasure to introduce the man himself @idriselba we brought in to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes HOBBS & SHAW.

The name: BRIXTON.

The record: UNDEFEATED.

The promise: SHOWDOWN OF ALL SHOWDOWNS.

So cool having my brother @idriselba come and play in our sandbox. This one’s been years in the making!!

As I always say, we either gonna get along or we gonna get it on… and fuck getting along ?

#BRIXTON

#TheConsequenceAgent

#HellRaiser

HOBBS & SHAW SUMMER 2019

Elba is rocking some sort of tactical suit that makes him look like he stepped off the set of a G.I. Joe movie. It looks like something he pulled out of the closet of his Pacific Rim character, the wonderfully-named Stacker Pentecost. He has his gun raised, and there’s a woman on the ground behind him that’s either dead or knocked out, and if he’s going to maim or kill a potentially defenseless office worker, just imagine the levels of carnage he’s going to unleash on people his own size. It also appears that he’s commanding his own personal army, so Hobbs and Shaw must be getting into some serious shit to face off against a character like this.

Is “the consequence agent” just Johnson’s cute, jokey nickname for Elba’s Brixton? Or is that character actually an agent of some kind of secret military organization called Consequence? We’ll have to wait and see. (I’m probably reading too much into it. Johnson also calls Brixton a “hellraiser” and I’m not immediately thinking that those guys next to him in the photo are Cenobites. Although, now that I think about it, that’d be pretty rad…)

Hobbs and Shaw opens on August 2, 2019.