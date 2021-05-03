Since GLOW is finished at Netflix, wrestling fans need a new show to latch onto that appeals to their body-slamming interests. Thankfully, Starz is entering the ring with Heels, a new series about two brothers (Stephen Amell of Arrow and Alexander Ludwig of The Hunger Games) who are wrestling rivals in a small-town Georgia ring and trying to make something out of themselves in the real world. Watch the Heels trailer below for a glimpse at the series.

Heels Trailer

Here’s the official synopsis for Heels, coming to Starz later this summer:

Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) and Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig), war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy (Ludwig) and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

The series feels like it combines GLOW with Shameless, which makes sense with Shameless executive producer Mike O’Malley on board as showrunner. There’s not much glamour in this wrestling circuit, which should make the proceedings feel a little more gritty. The small town setting also makes the stakes feel a little higher too. These two brothers clearly have nothing else going for them, and this local wrestling ring is their only path to feeling like they have purpose

The rest of the cast includes Alison Luff as Jack’s wife Staci, who has to contend with the emotional strain that her husband’s wrestling ambitions bring on the family; Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Jack’s business partner and the brains behind the local wrestling organization; Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, a love interest for Ace; Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, one of the ambitious wrestlers in the ring; Super Bowl champion James Harrison as Apocalypse, an experienced wrestler with zero illusions of fame or glory; and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, a former wrestling star turned scout.

Heels is also executive produced by Michael Waldron (Loki) and Peter Segal, director of Tommy Boy and 50 First Dates, also serves as executive producer and directs several episodes. The series debuts on Starz on August 15, 2021.