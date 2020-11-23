Could a GLOW movie wrap up the beloved Netflix series after it was abruptly canceled after three seasons? “Don’t hold your breath,” said star Alison Brie, who spoke about the cancelation of the beloved comedy-drama series by Netflix as it was about to head into its fourth and final season. But while Brie said that she would be open to returning to the role in a feature film, she doesn’t think Netflix would be likely to greenlight it.

Three seasons and a movie? Alison Brie is used to being part of passionate internet campaigns for beloved cult shows, but six years of trying to get a Community movie off the ground has the GLOW star understandably pessimistic about a feature film wrapping up the canceled Netflix wrestling comedy series.

In an interview with The Playlist on an upcoming episode of their podcast The Fourth Wall, Brie said she would be open to the idea of a movie, but doesn’t see one happening any time soon:

“I’m a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that’s gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID, and I’m also part of the Community cast, who’s been trying to get a movie going for six years, so what I’m saying is don’t hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute.”

But, like with the idea of the long-rumored Community movie, Brie would be open to wrapping up the story of GLOW in a feature film. “I certainly think a [GLOW] movie could tie everything up,” Brie said. “Our creators, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, are incredible writers. And they’re so devoted to these characters that they created. I think a movie would be a great way to wrap it up.”

GLOW, which is inspired by the real-life 1980s syndicated women’s professional wrestling circuit Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (or GLOW) founded by David McLane, was a critically acclaimed series when it debuted on Netflix in 2017. The series created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch had been renewed for a fourth and final season in September 2019, but was canceled after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a production shutdown — leaving dangling plot threads and unresolved character arcs galore.

Brie expressed as much disappointment as other GLOW fans that the series couldn’t finish its story, telling The Fourth Wall podcast, “It’s definitely a bummer. I’m going to miss playing with those incredible women and Marc Maron and Chris Lowell. But you know, we’re so lucky. We’re lucky that we got to make three, to me, perfect seasons of a show. I love it so much and it will live on Netflix forever. So people can still check it out.”