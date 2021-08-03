Last week brought the debut of Hasbro’s new detailed action figures inspired by the characters of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. But the toy makers are also taking a cue from the Ghostbusters toys of decades ago by bringing back the Fright Features line. These action figures are geared towards kids by giving them cartoonish versions of both the classic Ghostbusters and the next generation from the upcoming Afterlife sequel. But that’s not all, because each of them comes with a unique ghost.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Fright Features Figures

First up, the Fright Features line reaches back to the original 1984 film by giving us new versions of Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore. They’re not modeled after the Real Ghostbusters Fright Figures versions of the characters. Instead, they look more like animated series versions from the movie, complete with the beige jumpsuits instead of each of them having unique colors. Each of them come with ghastly little ghouls.

But the original Ghostbusters aren’t the only ones heading into the hands of kids.

The second wave of Ghostbusters: Afterlife Fright Features figures will include the next generation of Ghostbusters: Phoebe, Trevor, Podcast, and Lucky. All the kids also come with their own ghosts, but unlike the ghosts in the first wave of the original Ghostbusters, each of their specters look much different from each other.

All of the 5-inch action figures come with their own proton pack and blaster, but that’s the only bustin’ accessory you’ll get with these more minimalist action figures. That’s not bad for $10.99 each though.

Of course, they wouldn’t be Ghostbusters figures if they didn’t have a vehicle to cruise around in. That’s why there’s a new Ecto-1 that fits the Fright Features figures. There’s even a gunner seat that we’ve seen in the Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer, as well as the RTV (Remote Trap Vehicle). You can pick this vehicle up for $24.99.

But that’s not all, because Slimer, Muncher, and the Sty Puft Marshmallow Man are also getting new Fright Features figures, each with their own fright feature. Slimer’s jaw unhinges to show his insides, Muncher spits up junk from his tummy, and Stay Puft Marshmallow Man comes apart at the middle and looks goopy. Each of these spooks are $9.99.

The first wave of original Ghostbusters, ghosts, and the Ecto-1 are available now in stores and at online retailers. The second wave featuring the Ghostbusters: Afterlife characters will arrive sometime in the fall.